 Honor bids to bag high fashion interest in foldables
Home_Devices

Honor bids to bag high fashion interest in foldables

01 SEP 2023
Honor CEO George Zhao on stage in front of a large image of the foldable V Purse displaying a shimmering metal bag design

Honor used a keynote at IFA Berlin 2023 to promote the foldable Magic V2 to the European market and unveil a fashion-focused concept device with the design of a small handbag it claims showcases the potential of the form-factor.

CEO George Zhao (pictured) offered limited detail on the specifications expected on the style-focused V Purse should it ever get a commercial release, instead centring the presentation on the potential appetite from consumers for customisable high-end smartphones.

The device has the cameras at the top on the front along with a handbag-style clasp. Screens on both sides are used to display fashion branding, virtual pets or other images chosen by the end user.

Zhao indicated Honor aims to attract interest from designers to help push the concept forward.

CCS Insight wearables analyst Kane McKenna noted the company was “leaning heavily into the outward-facing nature of the device, positioning it almost as an accessory first and full featured foldable second, with the intention to engage with developers to build fashion-forward features well suited to the device”.

Magic V2
The majority of the keynote was focused on the Magic V2, a device which has been available in China since July.

It is the follow-up to the Magic V, the company’s debut foldable released in 2022 initially in China before being launched more widely.

Zhao claimed the Magic V2 is the thinnest foldable on the market, highlighting space savings made by slimming the size of the battery and a new hinge technology.

He added although folding devices are currently a niche market, this device will “break the boundary between bar phones and foldables”.

Magic V2 has a 7.9-inch inner screen and 6.43-inch external, 5000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main unit.

Honor has not provided a release date in Europe for the device or an expected retail price, however following the IFA keynote it is being promoted across its sales channels in the region.

