Honor launched the Honor 200 series into its European markets, highlighting what it claimed as the ability to produce studio-quality images using AI-powered software.

At the company’s event in Paris the vendor presented the Honor 200 Pro, standard and Lite versions, having already released the series in its home market of China.

The smartphones use Honor’s AI Portrait Engine, which has been designed to improve image quality across different types of lighting. It claims this will redefine “the boundaries of mobile photography”.

In a further boost to its photography credentials, the line-up’s camera system was developed in collaboration with specialist Studio Harcourt to deliver “studio-level portraits”.

The Honor 200 Pro has a trio of 50MP cameras and a 12MP ultra-wide unit. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Its standard version uses a similar camera set-up, but with a 6.7-inch screen and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Both the Pro and standard versions have an 5200mAH battery.

The Honor 200 Lite has a 108MP main camera, a 50MP front camera, 6.7-inch display and runs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor.

In the UK the Pro costs almost £700, with the standard Honor 200 at around £500 and Lite version at £279.99. The devices are available in selected markets today.