Iliad Group inked a multi-year agreement with Nokia for the supply of network kit for its operations in Italy and France, including French overseas territories in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean.

The vendor noted the latest contract extended a long-term partnership between the two and covers equipment supporting the operator’s 3G, 4G and 5G network footprints in the markets.

Products set to be supplied include baseband, massive MIMO radios, remote radio head products and core solutions.

Nokia noted its cloud-native 4G/5G core and IMS voice core would provide the operator with the ability to deploy new network services quickly and securely at scale.

The two have had a commercial relationship for more than a decade. In 2019 the operator group inked a deal with Nokia to supply for its then upcoming 5G networks in France and Italy.

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said the new multi-year deal was: “a great step in Nokia’s long-term strategic partnership” with the operator highlighting it had “been with IIiad Group every step of the way since 2010 and look forward to continuing this journey with them into the future”.