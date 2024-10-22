Proximus teamed with airspace security start-up Senhive and SkeyDrone to detect unauthorised use of drones in facilities with critical assets, warning of the substantial threat posed by such activity.

The companies will join forces to install Senhive’s drone detection sensors in “eligible” Proximus towers, while SkeyDrone will provide software to deliver real-time monitoring of airspace traffic situation, intrusion detection alerts and visual analytics.

The trio claimed SkeyDrone’s software integrates with existing Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM) systems, which are used to identify unauthorised and authorised drone flights.

Proximus’ IT arm will also contribute to commercialising the new solutions.

The partnership responds to a growing concerns around unauthorised drone flights that “compromise the safety” of facilities with critical assets, posing dangers to different organisations and venues including airports, data centres, prisons and sports stadiums, Proximus explained.

Renaud Tilmans, enterprise telco services and ops lead at Proximus, said the deal aligns with its ambition to “contribute to a sustainable and safe digital society” as organisations are becoming increasingly aware of security risks around cyber threats and drones.