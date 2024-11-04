The European Commission reiterated Apple’s responsibilities under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to allow users to change the default browser on iPads and ensure compatibility with third-party accessories on the tablets’ OS, as it opened a compliance assessment.

Under the rules, the regulator explained users must also be able to download applications from third-party stores with enforcement action on the way should the company be found to be in breach of the DMA.

In terms of accessories, the EC warned the manufacturer was obliged to allow the likes of “headphones and smart pens to effectively access iPadOS features”.

Apple’s iPadOS was added to a list of platforms falling under the DMA in April, with the manufacturer given six months to meet requirements. The tech giant has since submitted a report on its compliance, which was published on 1 November.

The EC noted it would “carefully assess whether the measures adopted for iPadOS are effective in complying with the DMA obligations”, with the regulator also taking into account “input of interested stakeholders”.

Risks

Apple is already the subject of two non-compliance DMA investigations related to iOS.

In its latest submission to the authority, the company said it is “engaged in ongoing constructive conversations with the European Commission to understand the concerns underpinning those investigations” and would “reflect any resulting changes for iOS that stem from these investigations also for iPadOS, as applicable”.

Within its lengthy document, Apple highlighted it has a “dedicated internal DMA compliance function” with specific employees and is “committed to conducting business ethically, honestly and in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including the DMA”.

However, it also noted the DMA requires changes to systems it claims “bring greater risks to users and developers” including “new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats”.

It went on to note even with new protections it introduced, “many risks remain”.

“Apple will continue to seek to introduce new protections over time to address some of those risks”, it added, while urging the authority to “allow it to take other measures to protect its users”.