Data from Counterpoint Research pointed to a drop in Apple smartphone sales in China during Q1, with a Huawei resurgence in the premium sector a factor.

Counterpoint Research stated smartphone sales grew 1.5 per cent, the second consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.

Apple’s market share fell to 15.7 per cent from 19.7 per cent in Q1 2023.

Vivo took the top spot from Apple with a 17.4 per cent market share, with Honor second on 16.1 per cent.

Huawei posted a 69.7 per cent increase in sales, due mostly to its Mate 60 range, taking fourth place on a share of 15.5 per cent.

Counterpoint Research analyst Ivan Lam stated Apple suffered due to “Huawei’s comeback” in the premium tier.

Lam noted replacement demand for Apple is subdued compared with previous years, but stated there is a possibility of an iPhone recovery due to slow but steady weekly improvements.

The analyst explained new colour options, aggressive sales initiatives and potential AI enhancements could lead to a resurgence for Apple,

Apple’s revenue in China dropped 12.9 per cent to $20.8 billion in its fiscal Q1 2024, which ran to 30 December 2023.