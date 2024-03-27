Apple plans to take the wraps off its long-awaited AI strategy when the company hosts its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Apple SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible!” when revealing the dates (10 June to 14 June) of the conference.

Bloomberg reported Apple isn’t planning on announcing its own generative AI (GenAI) chatbot at the conference but will disclose how it’s using the technology to enable new proactive features to assist customers.

The news agency reported last week that Apple conducted preliminary discussions with Baidu about using the Chinese search giant’s GenAI technology on its devices. Similar discussions are also believed to have taken place with Google to use its Gemini GenAI models for iPhones.

Apple stated it plans to spotlight the latest iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements during the conference while Bloomberg reported the company’s new AI strategy will be part of its planned iOS 18 update.

Underwhelming

Radio Free Mobile‘s Dr Richard Windsor does not expect Apple’s event to feature groundbreaking AI innovation.

“I think Apple will talk a good game on generative AI at WWDC, but the features launched are likely to be focused on computational photography which has an immediate use case and which its competition is already featuring,” he wrote in a research note.

“I am not convinced that it has anything ready to go and so the keynote at WWDC may contain commentary aimed at placating those screaming for generative AI on iOS without actually launching a generative AI chatbot. I think that the most likely outcome will be a promise to upgrade to Siri such that it is powered by generative AI which is precisely what Amazon has done with Alexa.”