US President Donald Trump reportedly revealed that Microsoft has entered negotiations to acquire TikTok, as competition intensifies to gain control of the ByteDance-owned social media platform.

Reuters reported Trump stated he “would say yes”, when quizzed by media on whether Microsoft was preparing a bid for short-form video app, adding that “we’re going to see a lot of people bidding for TikTok.”

During Trump’s first term as President, Microsoft was also in the frame to acquire the under-fire app.

Other contenders have also emerged this time round in what could shape up to be a bidding war, The news outlet reported Oracle has been in talks with Trump about the purchase, while US businessman Frank McCourt expressed interest in forming a consortium. In addition, Perplexity AI has proposed a merger deal.

Trump’s revelation comes as ByteDance explores options to divest its US operations under mounting scrutiny from regulators over national security concerns. After ByteDance was confronted with a law forcing it to sell TikToK or face a ban, Trump swiftly delayed the move by 75 days with an executive order upon resuming office.

Commenting on his efforts to preserve TikTok, Trump said he was vying to “save all the voices and all the jobs, and China won’t be involved”, but remained non-committal, stating “we’ll see what happens”.

The US President’s comment follows his suggestion last week to impose tariffs on China unless ByteDance secured a suitable US partner for TikTok.