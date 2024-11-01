Hans Wijayasuriya (pictured) resigned from his role as Axiata Group executive director and CEO of its telecoms business to head a digital drive by Sri Lanka, ending a 30-year association with the company across various guises.

Wijayasuriya is set to depart Axiata on 15 January 2025 after accepting an invitation from Sri Lanka’s government to become chief adviser to the President on digital economy. In the meantime, the executive will continue to perform his responsibilities with the operator, along with initial work for the nation.

Sri Lanka is one of several Asia-Pacific nations which Wijayasuriya oversees for Axiata: the operator completed an acquisition of Bharti Airtel’s local unit in June.

Wijayasuriya was Axiata’s co-CEO for a spell, being appointed to his present position in early 2023,

CEO Vivek Sood said Wijayasuriya’s selection by Sri Lanka is “a great honour and source of pride”.

“His extensive expertise in telecommunications, technology transformation and digitisation will bring tremendous value to Sri Lanka.”

Sood added Wijayasuriya had been “instrumental” in Axiata’s own transition into a technology company.

Wijayasuriya credited Axiata’s team as the source of “every learning I possess”, and praised the operator’s work on digitalisation and infrastructure over the past decade.