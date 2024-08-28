A second Malaysian operator forged a 5G cooperation agreement with China Mobile International (CMI), with U Mobile joining rival Maxis in teaming with the world’s largest mobile player to explore new ways to use 5G.

In statement, U Mobile explained areas of collaboration include knowledge exchange on 5G deployments, with a focus on the B2B sector, and developing commercial 5G models that cross borders and improve roaming infrastructure for travellers.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck stated their joint R&D aims to speed up 5G innovation and adoption.

Earlier in the month, Maxis signed an MoU with CMI with the goal of accelerating 5G initiatives and use their combined strengths to “foster innovation and drive growth” in the telecoms sector.

Key initiatives will cover development of private 5G networks and AI advancements, with both companies to share technical expertise and explore new market opportunities.