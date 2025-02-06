Swedish operator Tele2 unveiled a shake-up to its leadership team, appointing a new CCO to replace the departing Hendrik de Groot and announcing CFO Charlotte Hansson would be leaving the company.

Effective from 10 February, former Telia executive Petr Cermak will assume the role of EVP and CCO, along with joining the operator’s leadership team, reporting to CEO Jean Marc Harion.

Cermak joins Tele2 following a three-year stint at its Nordic rival, where he was most recently group chief commercial and strategy officer, and also served as CEO of the company’s Denmark division.

Harion said Cermak’s extensive telecoms expertise and strategic mindset would be invaluable to the transformation of Tele2.

He will fill the vacancy left by de Groot, who is stepping down, along with finance chief Charlotte Hansson. No reason was given for their departures, but Harion said both had been “instrumental for Tele2’s commercial and financial progress in the past four years”.

Peter Landgren, head of financial reporting and operations, assumed the role of acting CFO today (6 February).

It has begun the search for a permanent successor.