Ericsson shifted the focus on networks from the RAN to the core, unveiling a product focused on simplifying upgrades of operators’ legacy equipment to a cloud-native system capable of running 4G and 5G technologies.

The Compact Packet Core is being pitched on smoothing the upgrade path, cutting the complexity of switching to the later generations of mobile technology, which includes non-standalone and standalone variants of 5G.

Ericsson described the product as a “footprint-optimised packet core” which simplifies upgrades by using “pre-defined configurations and automation”.

The set-up places the functions of the packet core controller and gateway “on top of a compact, one rack version of Ericsson’s” cloud-native infrastructure. The vendor stated the product can be deployed globally.

Ericsson explained the product was created to address “specific challenges” operators face when upgrading legacy infrastructure, reducing the number of parameters they must adjust by 80 per cent and delivering a 30 per cent cut in their “energy and hardware footprint” because it can run cutting-edge CPUs and match the pace of processor development.

The packet core product comes with a lifecycle management service which Ericsson stated will help operators with future upgrades by automating the process, ensuring compatibility with the “latest software innovation and security”.