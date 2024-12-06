Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as AT&T ramped up its open RAN push, Intel’s CEO left the struggling chip maker and BT netted a contract worth £1.3 billion for the UK’s Emergency Services Network (ESN).

Mavenir joins AT&T open RAN party

What happened: AT&T expanded its ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and suppliers for open RAN, adding Mavenir to the mix and signing a new agreement with Fujitsu.

Why it matters: A year after AT&T’s $14 billion open RAN deal with Ericsson, the operator inked new agreements with Fujitsu and Mavenir to develop radios specifically for crowded urban areas. The move provided clear evidence the operator’s open RAN strategy is multi-vendor, after industry pundits questioned whether working with Ericsson truly marked a move towards the approach.

Intel CEO Gelsinger retires short of company turnaround

What happened: Intel’s board of directors reportedly gave CEO and board member Pat Gelsinger the option of retiring or being removed, which resulted in his resignation.

Why it matters: After a three-year turnaround plan to revive declining performance, it appears the company’s board of directors lost patience with Gelsinger. Under the CEO’s leadership, Intel has failed to keep pace with rivals including Nvidia in the crucial battle for AI market share. Attention will now turn to Gelsinger’s replacement. Hans Mosemann, analyst at Rosenblatt Securities told Bloomberg an external hire may “prove a tall order in a cycle of innovation that is more intense than ever”.

BT strikes new £1.3B deal for UK emergency network

What happened: BT Group renewed its expiring deal with the UK’s Home Office, signing a £1.29 billion contract to supply communication services across the government’s ESN for first responders.

Why it matters: BT will hope to avoid the issues it faced with its previous ESN contract, struck in 2015, with the project riddled with high costs and delays. The refreshed agreement will require BT to provide mobile coverage to more than 300,000 users, expand connectivity to other areas including the Home Office’s Air-to-Ground network, the London Underground, and be charged with carrying out the UK’s “largest ever” single rollout of coverage solutions for indoor locations. Bas Burger, CEO of BT Business, said it was proud to double down on its commitment with the Home Office.