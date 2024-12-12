Verizon launched enhanced video calling on iPhones by using 5G-Advanced features to enable network slicing to power the service, which improves communications in congested areas.

The operator stated enhanced video calling provides a better communications experience across apps including Zoom, Facetime and WhatsApp.

In addition to clearer video calls, the operator stated low-latency, high-quality video conferencing minimises disruptions for business communications.

Customers with iPhone 14 or newer can access the service, provided they run iOS18.2, the latest version of Apple’s operating system which was released yesterday (11 December).

Verizon’s service is available at no additional cost for consumer and business users on certain unlimited tariffs.

The operator uses its virtualised network infrastructure to dynamically match network performance characteristics to specific application requirements while optimising network performance to support services.

Verizon’s standalone (SA) 5G core’s cloud-native applications work in tandem with built-in AI and ML to enable dynamic allocation of resources for technologies including network slicing.