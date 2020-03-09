 FCC hikes pressure on operators over spam calls - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

FCC hikes pressure on operators over spam calls

09 MAR 2020

US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai moved to force operators to adopt technology to prevent spam calls, arguing earlier attempts to allow them to do so voluntarily had fallen short.

New rules proposed by Pai would require major operators and VoIP providers to deploy a spam prevention framework known as SHAKEN/STIR by 30 June 2021, with smaller and rural service providers having until end-June 2022 to follow suit.

SHAKEN/STIR requires operators to validate call traffic as legitimate before it is passed along to a consumer. While several major operators implemented the technology over the past year, Pai stated “it’s clear that FCC action is needed to spur across-the-board deployment”.

Pai warned in November 2018 operators could face an FCC mandate if they failed to implement the technology voluntarily in 2019.

The chairman’s hand is now being forced by Congress, which passed a law in December 2019 requiring operators to adopt SHAKEN/STIR within 18 months.

The FCC will vote on the proposed rules at its next monthly meeting, sheduled for 31 March.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Operators dig in for FCC fine fight

FCC moves toward C-Band auction

FCC begins inventory of Chinese kit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association