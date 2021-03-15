Dito targets profitability in 5 years - Mobile World Live

Dito Telecommunity, the third major operator in the Philippines, set the goal of reaching profitability by its fifth year in operation and capturing a 30 per cent market share.

In a stock market filing by Dito CME, the holding company owning a share of the operator, confirmed statements by chief administrative officer Adel Tamano covering its goals which were reported by local media, including a break-even in terms of EBITDA in its third year of operation.

The newcomer launched mobile services in 17 cities and municipalities in Mindanao and Visayas earlier this month, and plans to roll out service in Metro Manila by May or June.

Tamano said it also aims introduce fixed broadband services to home users in the next two years.

A Senate committee last week approved the extension of Dito’s franchise by 25 years after confirming it delivered on its service commitments.