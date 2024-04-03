Optus parent Singtel released a second stock market statement in the space of three weeks distancing itself from media rumours related to its ownership of the Australian operator.

Responding to a drop in its share price in the wake of further press articles related to Optus, Singtel warned investors to be cautious of such reports and reiterated comments made in March stating there was no impending deal.

It added the company “regularly conducts strategic reviews of our portfolio including Optus to optimise the value of our assets and businesses, and will explore all options to maximise shareholder value”, before describing the operator as “a strategic and integral part” of the group.

Prior to the announcement, The Australian and various other media outlets reported talks between Singtel and investment company Brookfield Asset Management on the latter buying a stake in Optus had ended without a deal.

In March, Singtel distanced itself from media claims asserting was in talks to sell the operator to Brookfield Asset Management for AUD16 billion ($10.4 billion). At the time it also pointed to regular portfolio reviews and denied there was a pending deal.