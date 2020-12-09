 Dito confident on targets as tower build continues - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Dito confident on targets as tower build continues

09 DEC 2020

Dito Telecommunity increased its telecoms tower count to nearly 1,900, claiming the buildout takes its population coverage to more than the 37 per cent mandated by the Philippines government for its first year, BusinessWorld reported.

Dito chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said the company had deployed more than enough sites to achieve its commitments, which also require it to deliver download data rates of 27Mb/s by January 2021.

The operator was named as the country’s third major operator in November 2018 was. It has since signed agreements with ten tower companies and planned to build about 600 towers in the current quarter.

CTO Rodolfo Santiago said in October its coverage would reach nearly 50 per cent of the population by year-end, PhilStar wrote.

The operator previously delayed its commercial launch until March 2021.

Tamano said it is targeting 70 per cent coverage in its third year of operation and plans to exceed 90 per cent coverage in the fifth year, above the 84 per cent required, BusinessWorld stated.

He was speaking at a senate hearing about renewing its franchise, which expires in 2023.

The committee pushed back its decision until after the operator launches. It also reportedly held an executive session to discuss cybersecurity concerns regarding China Telecom, which holds a 40 per cent share in Dito and was recently added to a list blocking US investment.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Philippines newcomer Dito delays launch

Now Telecom lines up tower sharing partners

Now Telecom taps SKT 5G skills
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association