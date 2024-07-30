PLDT’s DigiCo closed deals to acquire a 10 per cent interest in Bayad Center and all of Multipay Corp, positioning the operator to accelerate the country’s shift to digital payments.

DigiCo was set-up in March and is owned by PLDT, Manila Electric Co and Metro Pacific Investments. The digital entity, led by PLDT chair and CEO Manuel Pangilinan, aims to be a centralised digital platform for customers of companies under the MVP Group.

In a statement, Pangilinan explained with both online and offline offerings the companies will improve the payment experience for Filipino consumers and provide partners with integrated services.

He added “harnessing the data assets of the MVP Group will enable us to deliver a superior, intuitive and personalised” customer experience.

Bayad is a bill payment provider serving more than 800 utility, financial and various billers with a network of more than 104,000 touchpoints, PLDT stated.

Multiplay, a subsidiary of Multisys Technologies which has ties with various payment channels, is expected to add value to an integrated payment platform’s capabilities, the statement noted.

Both deals are subject to closing conditions.