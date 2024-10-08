Cloud native infrastructure player Mavenir laid the groundwork for Norway’s military to employ 5G by providing a full core network to local operator ice, enabling it to deliver services on a dedicated slice.

Mavenir stated the slice ice will provide to the Norwegian Armed Forces will meet exacting service level requirements, with secure end-to-end communications a primary goal.

The vendor stated ice had recently-deployed a standalone 5G network using its cloud-native core, which is “fully containerised, runs on any cloud” and is “designed with a microservices approach”.

Tore Kristoffersen VP service delivery platforms for ice, said the operator now has “myriad possible new business cases” for enterprise customers.

As is common on 5G network slicing, guaranteed service level agreements are a key element for ice.

Kristoffersen added it was also eyeing opportunities for public safety services.

Ashok Khuntia, president of core networks with Mavenir, branded network slicing a “game changer” for operators and said the company is delivering the revenue ability needed to recoup investments in 5G.

Mavenir explained ice opted for its converged packet core for its 4G and 5G network in early 2023, later adding a cloud-based IMS, and messaging and value-added services package.