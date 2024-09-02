Digital infrastructure platform provider Empyrion Digital broke the Japanese market for the first time through a deal to build a 25MW, AI-capable data centre in capital city Tokyo.

Empyrion Digital teamed with an unnamed Japanese diversified financial services group on the project, which it said advances its presence in core Asian markets. Building work on the JP1 Tokyo data centre is due to commence in 2025, with operations scheduled to begin in 2027.

The company explained it will employ its local partner’s network in Japan, enabling it to build JP1 “in a network-dense location” with access to “a rich ecosystem of cloud and connectivity players”.

JP1 will be a five-storey building spanning 21,000-square metres and designed to be compatible with various forms of AI, including generative, and high-performance computing.

The carrier-neutral, tier-three facility will employ advanced cooling technologies “to improve energy and water usage efficiency”.

Empyrion Digital quoted a Structure Research forecast predicting the co-location market in Tokyo would grow at a CAGR of 9.2 per cent between 2023 and 2028 as a factor in its decision to situate the JP1 data centre in the city. The growth will be fuelled by “increased demand for AI and 5G deployments, cloud services, fintech and e-commerce”, it stated.

Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital, said Japan is a “key market for digital innovation” in the region. The company’s move there contributes to its broader goal of building “the most competitive digital infrastructure platform in Asia”, adding to an operational site in Singapore and one being built in South Korea.

Tokyo’s data centre capacity stood at 904MW at the close of 2023, Empyrion Digital stated, quoting figures from US property services and investment company CBRE.