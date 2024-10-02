Oracle foretold of a boost for Malaysian businesses and other organisations from a planned $6.5 billion move to deploy public cloud services in the nation, a plan forged as it reports heightened demand for the functions along with its AI products.

The US-based company plans to deploy what it terms a cloud region offering access to its AI infrastructure and services, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) products.

Oracle stated the Malaysian cloud region will be its 12th across Asia-Pacific and will provide access to more than 150 infrastructure and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. The company believes this will boost the digital economy and “AI-fuelled innovation”.

Among the products to be offered are generative AI agents featuring retrieval-augmented generation capabilities. Oracle also played up the data sovereignty potential of its planned facilities.

Also on offer will be Oracle’s VMware cloud products and Kubernetes engine.

Garrett Ilg, Oracle EVP and GM for Japan and Asia Pacific (pictured, left), said Malaysia “offers unique growth opportunities for organisations looking to accelerate their expansion with the latest digital technologies”.

Oracle’s “multi-billion dollar investment affirms our commitment to Malaysia as a regional gateway for cloud infrastructure” and SaaS, he added.

The Malaysian move also involves the OCI Supercluster, which Oracle states is the “largest AI supercomputer in the cloud”, with the potential to employ “up to 131,072 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs” in conjunction with the US chip company’s products for the RoCE v2 internet layer protocol and those offering liquid cooling for server racks.