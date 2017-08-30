WhatsApp tests verified business accounts

WhatsApp is now verifying some business accounts, which will appear on the app as green badge next to the company’s name, as the Facebook-owned app maker explores ways to monetise its product.

“WhatsApp business verification is currently limited to a small number of businesses participating in a pilot program,” an FAQ page on the app’s website states.

CEO Jan Koum had spoken about these plans in January 2016 when WhatsApp did away with its annual $1 subscription. He said the company will look to B2C services for revenue generation, focusing on “commercial participation” which involves improving communication between consumers and businesses.

This was followed by a WhatsApp announcement in August 2016 it was testing ways for people to communicate with businesses, at the same time it updated its terms and privacy policy to “coordinate more with Facebook” and prevent spam. The move also appeared to pave the way for targeted ads.

By March, news surfaced WhatsApp was testing a system which would allow businesses to talk directly to users.

According to its website, if a business is already saved in a user’s phone book, it will appear under the saved name. If not saved, the name the business gives itself will appear. This indicates any user can be contacted by any business.

WhatsApp’s FAQ page added users can block businesses if they don’t want to be contacted, the same way they would block other contacts.