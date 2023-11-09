Meta Platforms unveiled a policy requiring advertisers to disclose when AI or other digital methods are used to create political promotions on Facebook or Instagram which it plans to implement in 2024.

It stated advertisers will need to disclose if their promotions portray real people as doing or saying something they did not, or if they digitally produced a realistic-looking person who does not exist.

In addition, the company plans to require advertisers to disclose if they portrayed events which did not take place, or if they have altered footage of a real event.

Further requirements include depicting a realistic event which allegedly occurred but did not use a true image, video or audio recording.

Meta Platforms stated the policy is meant to “help people understand when a social issue, election or political advertisement on Facebook or Instagram has been digitally created or altered, including through the use of AI”.