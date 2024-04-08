Meta Platforms pressed a US judge to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which seeks to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp due to alleged harm to competitors and consumers.

In a filing and blog post, the social media giant stated it faces fierce competition from companies including TikTok, X, YouTube and Snapchat to refute the FTC’s contention it has a monopoly in the sector.

“The FTC has no evidence of monopoly power because the alleged monopoly power doesn’t exist,” stated Jennifer Newstead, Meta Platform’s chief legal officer.

She stated Meta Platforms had spent billions of dollars to develop the two social media companies, which has benefitted consumers.

“Our significant investment of time and resources since acquiring the two apps has made them into the services that millions of users enjoy today for free.”

After initially approving the deals, the FTC filed a lawsuit alleging Meta Platforms was seeking to eliminate competition by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta Platforms asserts the FTC cannot prove any of its monopoly or anti-competitive claims and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit and offer the company summary judgement.

Bloomberg reported the judge is yet to schedule a trial date.