English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp rolls out two-factor authentication security

13 FEB 2017

WhatsApp’s 1.2 billion users will now have access to two-step verification, which means if someone else gets hold of their device or phone number, their messages will be safe.

The feature was first launched in the beta version of the app last year and started to roll out to users last week on WhatsApp’s iOS, Android and Windows apps.

“Two-step verification is an optional feature that adds more security to your account… Any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit passcode that you created using this feature,” the firm explained when it was testing the feature.

Once turned on, users will have to enter the passcode every time they register their phone number with WhatsApp again – for instance if they buy a new device.

The method was described by The Wall Street Journal as “one of the best safeguards any online service can offer.”

Most firms like Google and even parent Facebook already offer the measure, also known as two-factor authentication, but in their case it works differently: a code is generated in an app or sent via text rather than be set by the user.

In the case of WhatsApp, users will have to remember their passcode, or set up a backup email through which they can disable the feature if they forget the code. The feature can also be disabled from within the app, without a passcode.

In order for two-step authentication to work, users will have to log out of WhatsApp when they are not using it.

If a user forgets their passcode and doesn’t have a back up email to disable the feature they will have to wait seven days to get back into the app.

WhatsApp also said it will regularly ask users for the code to help them remember it.

In a bid to up security, WhatsApp launched end-to-end encryption last year.

In a recent interview with Mobile World Live, Tim Gallagher of SafeSwiss said WhatsApp “has done an absolutely remarkable job introducing encryption to the masses in an extremely short timeframe” but was critical of its announcement that it was sharing user data with parent Facebook, describing it “is a complete contradiction of earlier promises.” The move has faced a severe backlash.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

WhatsApp tests location tracking features

WhatsApp hits back at backdoor claim

WhatsApp backdoor circumvents message security

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association