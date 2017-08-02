English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

UK home secretary under fire for encryption comments

02 AUG 2017

UK home secretary Amber Rudd (pictured) came under fire for criticising end-to-end encryption because it helps terrorists plan attacks, and claims “real people” don’t need the feature.

“Who uses WhatsApp because it is end-to-end encrypted, rather than because it is an incredibly user-friendly and a cheap way of staying in touch with friends and family?” Rudd asked in an article in The Telegraph, adding: “the inability to gain access to encrypted data in specific and targeted instances…is severely limiting our agencies’ ability to stop terrorist attacks.”

End-to-end encryption scrambles a message through the network so it can only be read by the person it is intended for, which helps counter the threat of cyber attacks.

Security vs. privacy
Jim Killock, executive director of UK digital liberties group Open Rights Group, said Rudd’s comments were “dangerous and misleading” and believes “it is not the home secretary’s place to tell the public that they do not need end-to-end encryption.”

“Some people want privacy from corporations, abusive partners or employers. Others may be worried about confidential information, or be working in countries with a record of human rights abuses,” he said.

Meanwhile Tim Gallagher, CEO of SafeSwiss, which makes encrypted messaging apps, said: “Legislating against cryptography will drive encryption underground. It will open the doors to malicious attacks from adversaries everywhere.”

“Banning or legislating encryption apps is not the answer, this is a true paradox of security against privacy,” he added.

Gallagher said having backdoor access to apps was like a US transport security administration’s requirement all baggage travelling through the US must be equipped with locks which can be accessed with a master key. A CNN investigation found thousands of incidents of theft, he said.

He believes governments cannot be trusted with this access and “would be better placed to put resources into the source of the problem – the continued brainwashing of predominately youth under the guise of religion.”

This week, Rudd meet with representatives from companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter at a Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism conference.

In a statement, the companies taking part said they were co-operating to “substantially disrupt terrorists’ ability to use the internet in furthering their causes, while also respecting human rights”.

This is not the first time Rudd targeted encrypted messaging services. Following an attack on the UK’s Parliament building in March, she said Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging platform should open its encryption to security services to help prevent terrorist attacks.

In May, it was reported operators in the UK could be obligated to provide the government with real time access to citizens’ data.

Meanwhile the European Parliament wants to prevent backdoors. The proposal, which would require approval by the European Parliament and European Council, runs contrary to recent calls by governments (such as the UK) for technology companies to allow such access.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Slack braves Brexit with London office

Q&A: Tim Gallagher, SafeSwiss

App Store prices on the up
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association