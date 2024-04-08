Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of technology events company Web Summit, announced his return as CEO of the organisation less than six months after resigning in the wake of comments made on social media related to Israel.

Cosgrave (pictured) broke the news on X, formerly Twitter, noting he had been taking feedback from industry acquaintances as he reconnected with them during his time off.

The CEO also teased future plans for Web Summit, explaining the events should be more “convivial” and “community-focused” as the company grows bigger.

Cosgrave took the role effective today. The Irish Independent reported Web Summit staff were informed of his decision to return to the company last week.

In October 2023 the executive stepped down in the wake of comments made related to Israel and a subsequent flood of negative headlines.

The resignation came less than a month before the company’s flagship conference in Portugal, with notable brands including Amazon and Meta Platforms withdrawing from the event in the aftermath of Cosgrave’s remarks.

He was replaced by entrepreneur Katherine Maher, though she has since stepped down to join US media company National Public Radio.

Announcing his return, Cosgrave said “some incredible tech advancements, relationships, partnerships, and companies have grown from our events and I want to continue building on this”.

“If anything I want to supercharge this mission even further to build even stronger communities within Web Summit.”