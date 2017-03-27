English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

UK government wants access to WhatsApp messages

27 MAR 2017

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging platform should open its encryption to security services to help prevent terrorist attacks, Bloomberg reported.

Rudd said a recent attack on the UK’s Parliament building in which a total of five people died and around 50 were injured, means it is now important the country’s intelligence services are granted access to services like WhatsApp.

According to media reports, the attacker had used WhatsApp in the run up to the incident.

Rudd said the internet is “serving as a conduit, inciting and inspiring violence, and spreading extremist ideology.”

In an article in The Telegraph, she wrote: “We need the help of social media companies, the Googles, the Twitters, the Facebooks of this world. And the smaller ones, too: platforms such as Telegram, WordPress and Justpaste.it. We need them to take a more proactive and leading role in tackling the terrorist abuse of their platforms.”

Telegram is also an enrypted messaging app.

A WhatsApp company representative said: “We are horrified by the attack carried out in London…and are cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigations.”

Getting access to WhatApp messages for criminal investigations has long been a bone of contention. In Brazil, a judge sought to block WhatsApp for not handing over information in a case.

WhatsApp claims it doesn’t have the data the government wanted. When it added end-to-end encryption to all its messages last year, it said: “When you send an end-to-end encrypted message, no one else can read it – not even us”.

In January, the company refuted claims governments could decrypt message streams via a backdoor, and vowed to fight any attempts to force it to open access.

The FBI has managed to unlock iPhones in order to obtain data, but messaging tools are harder to get access to, the Bloomberg report said.

WhatsApp backed Apple in its row with the FBI over unlocking an iPhone in relation to a shooting.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

WhatsApp reverses Status update following backlash

Instagram users cautioned over malicious apps

WhatsApp tests B2C tools
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association