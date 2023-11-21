Deutsche Telekom subsidiary OTE Group disclosed negotiations over the disposal of Telekom Romania Mobile to Quantum Projects Group (QPG), a move already floated with authorities in the country.

In a statement to the Athens stock market where OTE is listed, the company revealed it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with QPG about the latter potentially acquiring the operator’s mobile business in Romania.

OTE indicated the would-be taker for the unit was controlled by local media mogul Adrian Tomsa.

The operator group added it had “consistently strived” to improve the Romanian company’s performance over recent years, “while also exploring strategic options to secure its long term growth”.

Having signed the MoU, the pair have “filed for approval with the Romanian competent authorities”.

OTE sold its majority stake in the fixed arm of Telekom Romania to Orange in September 2021, a deal which completed ten months after being announced.

GSMA Intelligence statistics place Telekom Romania as the smallest operator in the country by connections with 3.9 million at end Q3. This ranks it behind Orange and Vodafone’s local units with 9.7 million and 8.8 million respectively, and Digi Mobil on 5.6 million.