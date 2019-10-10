 Apple scraps HKmap Live - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Apple scraps HKmap Live

10 OCT 2019

Apple reversed a decision to offer access to an app tracking social unrest in Hong Kong, stating the service breached its guidelines by endangering law enforcement officials and residents in the city, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the week, China’s official state newspaper People’s Daily criticised Apple for approving the HKmap Live app. Apple had previously blocked it from the App Store due to concerns it encouraged illegal activity.

Apple told Reuters it investigated the use of the app following complaints from customers, finding it displays the location of police and had been used to target them along with the public.

The HKmap Live app is still available on Google Play.

