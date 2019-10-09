China state media slams Apple over protest app - Mobile World Live

China’s official state newspaper criticised Apple for allowing App Store users to access a service offering live updates on social unrest in Hong Kong, accusing it of helping rioters engage in illegal behaviour.

People’s Daily wrote the developers of the HKmap Live app had “ill intentions” and effectively provided a “navigation service for the rioters”. The newspaper argued Apple’s approval “obviously helps” protestors.

It added such “toxic apps” misrepresented the facts regarding Hong Kong and offended Chinese citizens.

The HKmap Live app crowdsources the location of police and anti-government activity around the city and had been available on Google Play for some time.

Apple previously rejected it due to concerns it encouraged illegal activity, but recently relented, BBC News reported. The app’s anonymous developer argued it is designed to keep people in Hong Kong safe and, in a tweet, said Apple had “finally made the right decision”.