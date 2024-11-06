Caitlin Kalinowski started a new job as a member of an OpenAI team tasked with developing robotics and consumer hardware, after close to two and half years leading Meta Platforms’ AR glasses hardware effort.

Kalinowski stated on LinkedIn in her new role she “will initially focus on OpenAI’s robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity”.

Previously she led the development of Meta Platforms’ AR-based Orion prototype glasses which were unveiled in September.

Earlier in her career Kalinowski was the head of VR reality devices for more than nine years at Meta Platforms-owned Oculus and spent close to six years at Apple developing its MacBooks, including the company’s Pro and Air laptops.

Kalinowski stated on LinkedIn OpenAI’s ChatGPT models “have already changed the world”.

“AI is the most exciting engineering frontier in tech right now, and I could not be more excited to be part of this team.”



