New Zealand’s Commerce Commission vowed to investigate deregulating mobile termination access services, following a public consultation on a draft decision determining there are reasonable grounds to make such a move.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson noted it had seen a significant shift in the competitive landscape, prompting a formal investigation.

Gilbertson, however, added a recommendation to deregulate would only be made if it finds such control is no longer necessary to promote competition for the benefit of consumers.

He stated any recommendation to deregulate would be made to the Minister for Media and Communications, which the Commission stated “will ultimately be responsible for deciding whether the services should be deregulated”.

Mobile termination enables subscribers on one mobile network to make calls and exchange messages with subscribers on another at regulated rates.

The Commission will study whether reasonable grounds exist for a formal investigation and then look at deregulation in those areas.

Growth in OTT messaging services potentially negates the need for SMS regulation, while a move towards data services may eliminate the need for voice calling regulation, it explained.