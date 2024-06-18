Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted upcoming versions of the Apple Watch will be thinner with larger screen sizes and are likely to contain components made with 3D printing technology.

In a blog post, he forecast screen sizes on the two Apple Watch models would increase from 41 millimetres to 44 millimetres and from 45 millimetres to 49 millimetres, while featuring a thinner design.

Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, tipped specifications for the flagship Apple Watch Ultra to “will remain roughly the same” but the case could include new colour options.

Elements of the new watches are expected to be created using 3D printing.

CNBC reported Apple tested 3D printing last year for the Apple Watch Series 9, which Kuo explained “significantly improved” production efficiency.

He stated Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) will supply the 3D-printed watch components to Apple.

“BLT’s shipments of 3D-printed components are expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with the potential to produce Apple Watch cases,” the analyst added.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to make its debut in September when the tech giant typically announces its latest iPhone models and wearables.