Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week as Nvidia topped $3 trillion in market cap to surpass Apple, GSMA boss Mats Granryd announced plans to leave the company in 2025 and Ericsson’s latest research found an AI divide.

Nvidia leaves Apple behind as market cap passes $3T

What happened: Nvidia became the world’s second-most-valuable company after Microsoft as its market value surpassed $3 trillion, overtaking Apple for the first time.

Why it matters: Nvidia has grown to become one of the strongest players in the AI segment. Earlier this year, the company’s CEO Jensen Huang pledged to realise “the promise of AI in every industry”, with competitors in the field increasingly worried about its dominance. Financial Times noted Nvidia’s $3 trillion market value followed “a year of incredible growth” due to demand for its AI chips. Head of US equity trading strategy at Citigroup Stuart Kaiser told the outlet that the benefit Nvidia has “is they’re one of very few companies that can actually prove AI revenues”.

Granryd to step down as GSMA boss after MWC 2025

What happened: GSMA director general Mats Granryd announced a plan to step down from his position after MWC Barcelona 2025, a move that will mark the end of nearly a decade-long tenure heading up the mobile industry body.

Why it matters: In a video post, Granryd explained he will remain in his role until the end of next March, after which he will serve as special adviser to the board for the remainder of 2025. After extending his contract as director general twice since joining in late-2015, Granryd opted not to extend for a third time and his decision leaves the GSMA searching for a successor, Granryd said there is a well-established plan for succession and “given the calibre of the organisation we will attract a highly talented pool of candidates”.

Ericsson research reveals split in AI expectations

What happened: Ericsson revealed almost half of respondents to its latest ConsumerLab report are concerned about how increased deployment of AI will potentially affect their lives, with research finding even the most ardent AI fans believe they will have little control over how the technology will be deployed.

Why it matters: The report found 51 per cent of 6,510 participants spanning 13 cities globally have high hopes for AI’s positive impact in the future of work, education and even childcare, while the remaining 49 per cent feel they will have little control of how AI will be used. An unnamed respondent from Sao Paolo told the vendor the worry “is in whose hands these tools are. They are not concerned with the masses, nor with climate issues, but with continuing to line their pockets with money”. Ericsson’s head of research agenda Michael Bjorn stated this reflects “a need for companies working with AI to address the concerns of consumers as they develop solutions”.