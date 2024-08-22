The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) imposed a $1 million penalty against Lingo Telecom for transmitting deepfake robocalls that used generative AI voice cloning to impersonate US President Joe Biden.

Lingo Telecom also agreed to a compliance plan that the FCC stated is part of a first-of-its-kind enforcement action against AI-generated robocalls.

The FCC stated the calls were directed by political consultant Steve Kramer in an attempt to interfere in the 2024 New Hampshire primary election.

Prior to the presidential primary election, the FCC stated “spoofed robocalls carried a deepfake audio recording of President Biden’s cloned voice telling prospective voters not to vote in the upcoming primary”. Kramer directed the calls, that were transmitted through Lingo Telecom.

In May, the FCC proposed a $6 million fine against Kramer for initiating robocalls using caller ID spoofing to facilitate the misuse of the deepfake, AI-generated voice cloning technology.

“Every one of us deserves to know that the voice on the line is exactly who they claim to be,” stated FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel. “If AI is being used, that should be made clear to any consumer, citizen, and voter who encounters it. The FCC will act when trust in our communications networks is on the line.”