Vietnamese educational facility the Postal and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT) agreed a collaboration with Ericsson covering digital skills training, part of a national transformation plan centred on 5G, AI and other related technologies.

Ericsson stated it will provide students access to its education platform, providing training covering 5G, AI, machine learning, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, data science, IoT and telecoms.

The memorandum of collaboration with PTIT is the vendor’s “second formal engagement with an educational institute in Vietnam under the Ericsson Educate programme”, it stated. The training scheme will provide “access to high-quality digital learning resources” based on the company’s ICT expertise.

There is a joint R&D element to Ericsson’s arrangement covering AI and automation, with the vendor also committing to offer students work placements as part of the learning experience.

Ericsson also pledged to offer skills training to back a 5G deployment planned by the nation’s Ministry of Information and Communications.

“As the country looks to becoming [sic] a digital economy with 5G, upskilling of the students…will enable Vietnam to leverage the full potential” of the technology, in turn driving its digitalisation push, Ericsson stated.

Rita Mokbel, head of Ericsson Vietnam, said access to a skilled workforce will prove critical to the country’s digital transformation.