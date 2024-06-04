Ericsson found almost half of respondents to its ConsumerLab report have fears over AI’s potential influence, though most believe the technology can assist users across areas including education, employment and childcare.

The vendor polled more than 6,500 early adopters across 13 cities globally about their expectations of how AI could influence their lives in the 2030s, asking them to evaluate 120 digital services across 15 areas that are powered by the technology.

Services range from personal shopping assistant to simulation of real-life experiences and work-related advisers.

The report reflected a divide in opinions regarding future AI deployments, with 51 per cent of participants expressing “hopeful” expectations on how the technology can be applied, compared to 49 per cent who are “fearful”.

However, only 37 per cent of respondents under the hopeful category believe they will have control over how the technology is used in their own lives. The figure is lower for those under the fearful category, at 27 per cent.

Notably, Ericsson found “60 per cent of even the most ardent AI fans believe they will not have full control of how it will impact their lives in the 2030s”.

In terms of use cases, 80 per cent of the total respondents believe they will devise AI simulations to help them make “life-altering decisions”, such as buying a house or adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Participants also believe AI can assist in upskilling children and help them secure an attractive job.

Head of research agenda at Ericsson Consumer and IndustryLab Michael Bjorn said the research mirrors early adopters’ expectations that AI will have “significant roles in their future daily life”, while noting the technology’s future implications on network data traffic.

”Another insight is the concern that early adopters have, including the biggest supporters of AI, about the future control of AI in their personal lives. This shows a need for companies working with AI to address the concerns of consumers as they develop solutions.”