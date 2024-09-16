Digital twin technology start-up Samp secured €6 million in financing to cover expansion and an international push of an AI-based system it states can revolutionise management and maintenance of sensitive industrial infrastructures.

The company promotes itself as providing the fastest and most pragmatic digital twins set-up, with its AI-based Shared Reality concept enabling constant asset monitoring.

Samp noted perpetual checks reduce risk and improve “safety and operational efficiency of inspection, maintenance and construction sites”.

Patented AI and 3D streaming technology is used to create digital twins and provide optimal management of current industrial infrastructures.

Samp explained integrated images captured from industrial sites mean the twins “offer a global and precise 3D vision of the state of infrastructures”, enabling informed decisions to be made ahead of engaging in work on the sites.

CEO Laurent Bourgouin said the set-up addresses “colossal challenges in terms of security resilience and the environment”.

Samp’s funding round was led by US VC outfit Promus Ventures, described as a company “focused on deep tech investments”, with European equivalent Kvanted also participating.