LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: As AI use cases continue to proliferate at a rapid pace, Salesforce executive Paula Goldman advised businesses to take a hard look at how they employ the agents in the workplace.

Goldman, chief ethical and humane use officer at Salesforce, stated the industry is at an inflection point for AI transformations in the workplace. She explained agentic AI should be viewed as a partner and not just a tool.

Agentic AI can act independently to achieve company goals or make decisions on its own but there needs to be guardrails.

With AI known for generating hallucinations, companies need to put controls in place to thwart any potential issues of bias.

One example of the benefits of agentic AI is using it during a company board meeting. Goldman noted AI was able to detect bias during the meeting, but participants were reluctant to call it out.

“People in the room have a cop out problem, but AI raises it,” she said.

Another example is of a nurse using AI to gether information from a patient during intake. AI can take down the questions and answers, which allows the nurse to focus on the patient’s expressions.

The future of AI comes down to the choices businesses make on how to use it.

“We can use AI in service of the people we service,” she said.

