OpenAI completed a deal to buy search and analytics company Rockset, in a move it claimed would enable enterprise customers to better use their own data on its AI platform.

Rockset provides data indexing and querying capabilities to enable users, developers and enterprises to use their data for accessing real-time information.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated the information is combined with AI products to build more intelligent applications.

Rockset targets industries such as fintech, gaming, e-commerce and logistics by building search and AI applications for companies.

US-based Rockset raised $44 million in funding in 2023 to bring its total to $105 million. It was founded in 2016 by former Facebook engineers.

OpenAI plans to employ Rockset’s technology to power a retrieval infrastructure process across its products. Some of its employees will join OpenAI.

“We’re excited to bring these benefits to our customers by integrating Rockset’s foundation into OpenAI products,” stated Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s COO.

Citing an OpenAI representative, Bloomberg reported the deal with Rockset marked the first time OpenAI will be integrating both the staff and technology of a company it is buying.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is competing against rivals such as Google, Amazon Web Services and Anthropic to offer large language models and AI services to business customers.