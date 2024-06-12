Network infrastructure software specialist Mavenir unveiled a generative AI (genAI) platform developed alongside Nvidia and AWS to improve network fault detection for communications service providers.

The Operations Co-Pilot for RAN Service Assurance platform automates troubleshooting, and is promoted as easing identification of potential network issues and speeding problem solving.

Among advantages cited by Mavenir include a reduction in manual debugging, and reduced lead times for network development and maintenance, with the benefit of enhancing IT operations, service availability and delivery of mobile networks.

Mavenir claims the platform showcases “the potential of genAI to effectively define a service assurance AI/ops platform, reducing the burden on operations, support and maintenance teams, and enhancing their ability to meet service level agreements”.

The software is part of its network intelligence-as-a-service framework, which uses AI and machine learning to optimise resources and improve end-user experience.

Mavenir chief technology and strategy officer Bejoy Pankajakshan said the product “has the potential to be a game-changer”.

He noted the “industry-first” product is “built on the transformative foundation of Nvidia GPUs operating on AWS and enabled by Mavenir data”, which can be accessed over “numerous interfaces in the open RAN and in the packet core for complete end-to-end visibility”.

Nvidia global head of business development Chris Penrose added: “In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, generative AI is a force multiplier for enterprises everywhere”, tipping the combination with Mavenir to “unlock a new level of operational efficiency for communications service providers”.

Mavenir’s platform is currently in pre-general availability.