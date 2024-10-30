Lumen Technologies struck a multi-faceted deal with AWS to modernise cloud infrastructure and bolster its product portfolio through the latter’s AI offerings, while the computing giant will use the provider’s fibre network to support its data centres.

On the second point, Lumen explained it will provide “a dedicated infrastructure with private fibre connections” between AWS cloud regions and local zones.

AWS will employ a custom network on Lumen’s fibre solutions, which allows greater security, performance and availability.

High bandwidth capabilities from Lumen’s network means enterprise customers will be able to “develop generative AI (genAI) applications, train AI models, and deliver new AI-powered products” across AWS’ data centre locations, stated the duo.

As for Lumen, the company will migrate its IT and product platforms to AWS to boost performance, scalability and efficiency, with plans to deploy genAI tools, including Amazon Bedrock, to “better plan and optimise network resources”.

“By applying genAI technologies like Amazon Bedrock, Lumen can transform its operations to enable faster decision-making and more autonomous, highly resilient networks,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman.

Lumen will also use AWS’ machine learning and security solutions to power more innovation across its portfolio, including networks services, voice products and security.

Kate Johnson, president and CEO at Lumen, commented: “AWS wants their customers to thrive in the AI economy and this network expansion will help enable that. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen is using next-generation fibre to help AWS deliver high-bandwidth solutions that will allow their customers to experience and deliver AI’s full potential.”