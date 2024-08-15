Industry body AI-RAN Alliance named Alex Jinsung Choi (pictured) as its chair, in one of its first major moves since being founded by telecom and technology big hitters earlier this year.

In a statement, the alliance explained Choi is fully committed to working alongside technology, industry and academic institution members to accelerate the adoption and growth of AI-RAN, supported by 5G and 6G technologies.

The AI-RAN Alliance was founded at MWC Barcelona 2024 by a group of major players including Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft and T-Mobile US.

Under Choi’s leadership, the group said it will use the collective expertise of its members to advance research and innovation in three main areas: AI-for-RAN, which focuses on enhancing RAN capabilities with AI to improve spectral efficiency; AI-and-RAN which integrates AI and RAN processes to optimise infrastructure use and create new revenue opportunities; and AI-on-RAN which deploys AI services at the edge to increase operational efficiency and provides new services to mobile users.

Operators in the alliance will “spearhead” the testing and implementation of the technologies.

With 30 years’ experience in the telecoms industry, Choi has held high-profile roles at operators including Deutsche Telekom and SK Telecom, as well as serving as chairman of the O-RAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project.

Choi said the alliance “is set to transform telecommunications through AI-RAN advancements, increased efficiency and new economic opportunities”.

“Our goal is to drive societal progress through AI-RAN, transitioning from traditional to next-generation communications infrastructure.”