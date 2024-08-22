Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison partnered with Huawei to launch a facility designed to demonstrate AI industry benefits and provide training schemes for local communities, touting the site as the first of its kind in Indonesia.

Indosat stated the AI Experience Centre is located at the city of Solo in Central Java and is intended to establish Indonesia as a “key player” in the global AI community.

The operator explained it opened the facility through a tie-up with Huawei, with the site designed to promote “cutting-edge” 5G and AI technologies across industry verticals, citing smart city management as an example.

It will also offer training programmes to students, public service employees and broader local communities around how AI can boost productivity and create jobs.

The hub will be followed another AI facility Indosat plans to establish “in the near future”, it added.

President director and CEO of Indosat, Vikram Sinha, said the AI Experience Centre is “a clear demonstration of our commitment to transforming Indonesia’s digital and telecommunications landscape”.

“This is only the beginning of many exciting developments as we unlock infinite possibilities for millions of Indonesians,” Sinha added.

The opening of the AI centre marks Indosat’s latest partnership with Huawei. Earlier this month, the pair established what it described as the biggest digital intelligence operations centre in Southeast Asia, geared towards using AI to improve Indosat’s customer service and digital offerings.