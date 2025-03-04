LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco, and Nokia launched the Open Telecom AI Platform, a project designed to pioneer the use of AI across all network domains.

One of the stated goals of the platform is to create a central intelligence layer for telecom and digital services. The multi-domain intelligence framework will integrate AI and automation into every segment of network operations.

The AI platform will be large language model (LLM) agnostic and use open APIs to optimise functionality and capabilities.

By collectively harnessing agentic AI and using LLMs, domain-specific SLMs and machine learning techniques, the Telecom AI Platform is intended to enable end-to-end intelligence for network management and operations.

The partners noted by combining shared elements, the platform provides improvements across network security and efficiency alongside a reduction in total cost of ownership.

The companies each bring their specific expertise to the consortium across domains including RAN, routing, AI compute and security.

How it works

Jio is serving as the initial customer. The coalition will work to create a replicable reference architecture and deployable platform for use across the telecoms industry

“Think about this platform as multi-layer, multi-domain,” said Mathew Oommen (pictured, far right), group CEO of Jio Platforms. “Each of these domains, or each of these layers, will have their own agentic AI capability.”

On top of Jio Platforms’ agentic AI workflow manager is an AI orchestrator which will work with what is deemed the best LLM.

“Whichever LLM is the right LLM, this orchestrator will leverage it through an API framework,” Oomen explained.

By standing on the shoulders of each company’s work to date, Oomen said Jio Platforms could have its first product set sometime this year.

“We don’t want to take a few years to create something,” he said.

From there the Telecom AI Platform intends to share the results with other operators.

“I will tell you a little secret, and the secret is Reliance Jio has decided to look at markets outside of India,” he said. “As part of this, we will not only leverage it for Jio, we will figure out how to democratise this platform for the rest of the world”.

“Because unlike a physical box, this is going to be a lot of virtual functions and capabilities.”