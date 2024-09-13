Bloomberg reported German prosecutors heaped further pressure on SAP CTO and executive board member Juergen Mueller (pictured) by opening a criminal investigation into alleged sexual harassment during a company event.

German-national Mueller apologised for the incident earlier this month and stated he plans to leave the company in the coming weeks.

Bloomberg stated German prosecutors opened a formal investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment involving Mueller and a female employee following press reports on the matter.

A representative for SAP told Mobile World Live it had been informed about the situation and that it is offering full support to the authorities in their investigation.

The company noted Mueller played a key role in establishing its business technology platform, which serves more than 23,000 customers.

He joined SAP in 2013 and was appointed to the executive board in 2019 when he was appointed CTO.

SAP extended Mueller’s contract by three years in April.