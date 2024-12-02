Telia offered assurances a billion-krona restructuring charge would not impact its full year earnings as it completed moves announced in September which resulted in 3,000 staff being laid off.

The operator stated the restructuring fee is now expected to come in at SEK1.3 billion ($118.6 million) compared with the SEK1.4 billion originally anticipated. President and CEO Patrik Hofbauer (pictured) explained the move is necessary to improve its customer focus and service.

“We have made tough but necessary changes”, the executive said, explaining the overhaul would create “a Telia fit for the future”.

Telia decentralised some aspects of its management, giving control of its national units in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Lithuania and Estonia to local teams. It explained this involves shifting “capabilities in IT, analytics, products, customer contact and strategy”.

The operator saw value in retaining a centralised Technology team, pointing to the “specialist expertise” of the unit.

Various group-level functions spanning finance, corporate affairs, people and culture, and communications also remain centralised.

The operator expects the changes to deliver annual savings of at least SEK2.6 billion along with boosting its competitiveness and “attractiveness for customers, investors and employees”.