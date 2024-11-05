Vodafone Business and Oracle Communications agreed a deeper partnership, integrating the operator’s IoT services with a platform designed to provide real-time communications and connected device management for industries.

The pair noted the combination of Vodafone’s Global SIM with Oracle’s Enterprise Connectivity Platform would enhance the ability to orchestrate, connect and manage IoT devices alongside opening the way for new cloud-based services.

Capabilities listed include embedded AI, secure device lifecycle management, and advanced media routing and conferencing.

Other benefits promoted by the partners include aiding businesses operating across multiple countries, with access to Vodafone’s IoT network spanning more than 180 countries offering “connectivity compliant with local regulatory requirements”.

Areas identified by the duo as requiring near real-time connectivity for the “next wave of industrial transformation” are healthcare, construction and engineering, energy and water, hospitality and the public sector.

Oracle Communications EVP and GM Andrew Morawski branded connectivity as the “heart of industry transformation”, adding “using drones to inspect construction job sites, remote monitoring the health of a patient, paying the bill table-side at a restaurant, none of these scenarios are possible without wireless connectivity and industry-specific applications working in harmony”.

He claimed the expansion of its long-term partnership with Vodafone would help its customers realise new revenue streams.